Previous
Next
Just Outside the Back Door by susiemc
Photo 2352

Just Outside the Back Door

Chris has rearranged things a bit this year and this bit of garden outside the back door looks amazing.
We don't have to go outside to enjoy it because the door is half glass.
You can tell that the garden isn't huge but there's a lot crammed in.
9th June 2025 9th Jun 25

Sue Cooper

ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
644% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Michelle
Such a gorgeous display, we have quite a small garden and am in the process of redoing it!
June 11th, 2025  
Joanne Diochon ace
It is beautiful. Kudos to Chris for creating it. ( And you for recording it like this.)
June 11th, 2025  
Lady Magpie (Heather) ace
Wow, beautiful capture Sue.
June 11th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact