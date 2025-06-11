Previous
Self Seeded Poppies by susiemc
Self Seeded Poppies

These poppies pop up all over the grden and they're all different.
11th June 2025 11th Jun 25

Sue Cooper

@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
Pat Knowles ace
Ooh I’m envious if your lovely spreading poppies! Love the colour of them.
June 14th, 2025  
