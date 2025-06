Not the Day I had Planned!

Today should have been my U3A day but late last night I had to call an ambulance for Chris. He was taken to Hereford hospital, turns he had acute appendicitis. I had told him it was probably trapped wind 🤦‍♀️. He had surgery this afternoon, the offending appendix was removed and he's recovering. I've been to Hereford and back twice today and with that and the very late night I'm exhausted. However, all is well, the drama is over. Chris should be home tomorrow.