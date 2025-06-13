Some Kind of Arum Lily........

........with a few photo bombers. It's good to see lots of insects.



Thank you all of you for your kind comments and good wishes for Chris. He's still in hospital. He was hoping to come home today but it was apparently quite serious. There is still disgusting stuff draining from his abdomen and he can't come home until that's stopped. I think perhaps I should have been a bit more sympathetic instead of telling him it was just wind.

However I went to see him today and he looks so much better than yesterday. He looks rested and healthy and was very chatty. I on the other hand looked and felt completely exhausted and would have happily swopped places with him and gone to sleep in his bed 😂. I'm sorry but I'm not going to be commenting this evening. I'm just going to do nothing.