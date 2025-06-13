Previous
Some Kind of Arum Lily........ by susiemc
Photo 2355

Some Kind of Arum Lily........

........with a few photo bombers. It's good to see lots of insects.

Thank you all of you for your kind comments and good wishes for Chris. He's still in hospital. He was hoping to come home today but it was apparently quite serious. There is still disgusting stuff draining from his abdomen and he can't come home until that's stopped. I think perhaps I should have been a bit more sympathetic instead of telling him it was just wind.
However I went to see him today and he looks so much better than yesterday. He looks rested and healthy and was very chatty. I on the other hand looked and felt completely exhausted and would have happily swopped places with him and gone to sleep in his bed 😂. I'm sorry but I'm not going to be commenting this evening. I'm just going to do nothing.
13th June 2025 13th Jun 25

Sue Cooper

ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
645% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Joanne Diochon ace
Love the shape of these flowers, and it's a beautiful blush colour.
June 13th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact