Any Ideas?

This is a close-up of part of an astilbe. I thought it was much more interesting than the whole flower.



Chris is still in hospital. This really was a bad one. He's getting very fed up, he hasn't seen the outside world since Wednesday evening because the ward, excellent though it is, has no windows. There have also been a lot of comings and goings. He's getting excellent care and it is hoped that he will come home tomorrow morning - I just have to wait for the call. I feel much less tired today, I think I've benefited from Chris' extra days in hospital. I now feel I can cope with his demands 😂