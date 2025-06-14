Previous
Any Ideas? by susiemc
This is a close-up of part of an astilbe. I thought it was much more interesting than the whole flower.

Chris is still in hospital. This really was a bad one. He's getting very fed up, he hasn't seen the outside world since Wednesday evening because the ward, excellent though it is, has no windows. There have also been a lot of comings and goings. He's getting excellent care and it is hoped that he will come home tomorrow morning - I just have to wait for the call. I feel much less tired today, I think I've benefited from Chris' extra days in hospital. I now feel I can cope with his demands 😂
14th June 2025 14th Jun 25

Sue Cooper

ace
@susiemc
Pat Knowles ace
Men aren’t demanding Sue!! 🤣 just needy! For an outdoor guy it must be hard not seeing outside! Hope when he comes home there will be lots if warm weather to sit out in & get his strength back.
June 14th, 2025  
Michelle
Glad to here Chris is on the mend and you’ve gained some strength for your ‘nursery’ duties to come!
June 14th, 2025  
Sue Cooper ace
@happypat Yes he's looking forward to being outside in the garden, Pat...and he's both demanding and needy when he's unwell or unable to do stuff. He'll get frustrated bevause he'll want to do stuff in the garden but he won't be able to.
June 14th, 2025  
Sue Cooper ace
@bigmxx Thanks Michelle, it could be hard work for a while 🤦‍♀️.
June 14th, 2025  
