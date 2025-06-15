Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2358
The First Agapanthus
I have gradually acquired a lot of agapanthus. I love them and it's always exciting when the first one flowers.
Chris is now home and feeling much better. It's going to be difficult to stop him doing too much. He thanks you all for your good wishes.
15th June 2025
15th Jun 25
2
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Sue Cooper
ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
6392
photos
67
followers
42
following
646% complete
View this month »
2351
2352
2353
2354
2355
2356
2357
2358
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
2019 Album 1 Year 7-8
Camera
DMC-FZ200
Taken
13th June 2025 4:25pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
,
garden
,
agapanthus
Josie Gilbert
ace
Beautiful close up.
June 15th, 2025
Pat Knowles
ace
Glad he’s home in his own bed but he will be weak & tired so patience Chris. Agapanthus are rife in NZ but they remind me so much of my first visit there…all over every grass verge & farm track.
June 15th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close