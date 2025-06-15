Previous
The First Agapanthus by susiemc
Photo 2358

The First Agapanthus

I have gradually acquired a lot of agapanthus. I love them and it's always exciting when the first one flowers.

Chris is now home and feeling much better. It's going to be difficult to stop him doing too much. He thanks you all for your good wishes.
15th June 2025 15th Jun 25

Sue Cooper

ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
646% complete

Josie Gilbert ace
Beautiful close up.
June 15th, 2025  
Pat Knowles ace
Glad he’s home in his own bed but he will be weak & tired so patience Chris. Agapanthus are rife in NZ but they remind me so much of my first visit there…all over every grass verge & farm track.
June 15th, 2025  
