Cherries

This is the little cherry tree that we rescued from the pub garden along with some apple trees. It's grown a huge amount this year and was full of blossom. Now it's full of cherries, well not full, that's a bit of an exaggeration, but there are a lot. I tasted one because it seemed ripe. It was soft and juicy but it was quite sour. Perhaps we'll let the birds have them. It's very attractive though.