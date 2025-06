A Delight First Thing This Morning

I went outside with my coffee first thing this morning and this beautiful yellow pond lily greeted me.

I think the clock on my camera is wrong because it says I took this at 9.50, in fact it was way earlier than that when it was still lovely and cool. It got very hot today, I was out in the car this afternoon and the thermometer got up to 29 Centigrade.

I'm backfilling because I've missed a couple of days.