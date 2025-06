Hosta

I don't go to this corner of the garden very often but when I do I sometimes find a nice surprise, like this hosta. The flowers are quite pretty but I thought the leaves were stunning. A lot of people find that slugs and snails love to eat their hostas but we've been quite lucky. We do have plenty of slugs and snails, although not so many during this hot, dry weather, but they seem to prefer to eat other things in the garden.