Day 1 Year 13 Remember the Cherries?

I can't believe I'm starting year 13. Wow! I am clearly thoroughly addicted. I don't necessarily take a photo every single day although I do most days, but I do post one every day in my main album. I always fill in any gaps. I use 365 as a visual diary of my life so it includes photos of our house and garden, our family and friends and all the places we've been during the last 12 years.
I just love this 365 community and all my 365 friends. I love to see your photos and I enjoy commenting on them and I really appreciate your comments on my photos. Thank you - I don't say thank you often enough.
Here's to another 12 years 😊