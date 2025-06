Day 1 Year 13 Remember the Cherries?

A few days ago i posted a picture of cherries on the treeI said I had tasted a cherry and it was a bit sour, well I'm going to follow the advice of my 365 friends, Dorothy @illinilass and Heather @365projectorgheatherb and make some pies. I picked them this morning, washed them, pitted them and put them in the freezer for when I have a bit more time to make the pies.I can't believe I'm starting year 13. Wow! I am clearly thoroughly addicted. I don't necessarily take a photo every single day although I do most days, but I do post one every day in my main album. I always fill in any gaps. I use 365 as a visual diary of my life so it includes photos of our house and garden, our family and friends and all the places we've been during the last 12 years.I just love this 365 community and all my 365 friends. I love to see your photos and I enjoy commenting on them and I really appreciate your comments on my photos. Thank you - I don't say thank you often enough.Here's to another 12 years 😊