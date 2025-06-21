Previous
Day 1 Year 13 Remember the Cherries? by susiemc
Photo 2364

A few days ago i posted a picture of cherries on the tree
https://365project.org/susiemc/album-1-year-5/2025-06-17
I said I had tasted a cherry and it was a bit sour, well I'm going to follow the advice of my 365 friends, Dorothy @illinilass and Heather @365projectorgheatherb and make some pies. I picked them this morning, washed them, pitted them and put them in the freezer for when I have a bit more time to make the pies.

I can't believe I'm starting year 13. Wow! I am clearly thoroughly addicted. I don't necessarily take a photo every single day although I do most days, but I do post one every day in my main album. I always fill in any gaps. I use 365 as a visual diary of my life so it includes photos of our house and garden, our family and friends and all the places we've been during the last 12 years.
I just love this 365 community and all my 365 friends. I love to see your photos and I enjoy commenting on them and I really appreciate your comments on my photos. Thank you - I don't say thank you often enough.
Here's to another 12 years 😊
Beryl Lloyd ace
Ooh delicious - lucky you !
June 21st, 2025  
