Previous
Photo 2367
Eryngium (Sea Holly)
This is such an unusual plant. I love the colour.
We've tried for quite some time to grow this and at last we're having some success, we have two plants doing well. Chris says they're different varieties but they look the same to me.This one is easier to photograph than the other one.
24th June 2025
24th Jun 25
0
0
Sue Cooper
ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
6401
photos
67
followers
42
following
2360
2361
2362
2363
2364
2365
2366
2367
Views
2
2
2019 Album 1 Year 7-8
DMC-FZ200
24th June 2025 2:32pm
Tags
flower
,
garden
,
sea holly
,
eryngium
