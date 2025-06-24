Previous
Eryngium (Sea Holly) by susiemc
Photo 2367

Eryngium (Sea Holly)

This is such an unusual plant. I love the colour.

We've tried for quite some time to grow this and at last we're having some success, we have two plants doing well. Chris says they're different varieties but they look the same to me.This one is easier to photograph than the other one.
24th June 2025 24th Jun 25

Sue Cooper

ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
648% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact