Wroxeter Roman City

Wroxeter is the best-preserved Roman city in Britain, as well as one of the largest, although only a fraction of it has been excavated and can be seen today. Excavating Roman remains is a long slow process.

It's hard to imagine that these structures have been there for 2000 years. It's quite incredible what the Romans brought to Britain, we owe them a lot.

I and my team organised a U3A coach outing and this was where we stopped first. It's near Shrewsbury in Shropshire. There were lots of excellent information boards. It was so interesting.

More photos of the rest of the day to follow.



It was a very long day, I left the house at 6.45 am and I got home at 7.45 pm 🤦‍♀️, then this morning I had to leave the house at 8.45 am for our regular U3A meeting 🤦‍♀️. I think I'm too old for this 🤦‍♀️. Actually it was a fabulous day. I took a zillion photos which I am busy sorting and editing.