Car Packed, Ready to Go

Tomorrow we're driving to Penzance at the tip of Cornwall. It's a long drive but we'll take all day. We're in Cornwall until Friday and then we go to The Scilly Isles for 8 nights. It's somewhere I have wanted to go for a very long time and I'm really looking forward to it. Then we have two nights in Devon on the way home.

Chris is much better but He still can't lift anything heavy (I had to pack the car) and he gets tired easily. It might not be quite the holiday we had planned but I'm sure we'll enjoy it. It will do us both good to get away.

I mostly do 365 posts with my iMac but I'll have my iPad with me so hopefully I'll keep up with posting.

I'll be glad when that long drive is over tomorrow.