Guava Flowers

Our Holiday is Cancelled 😢



Chris woke me at 6.00 am to tell me we had to cancel the holiday because he's not well enough to go! That wasn't a great start to the day. He seems to be getting worse not better. He managed to get an appointment with the GP first thing this morning. The GP took bloods and the results will be back on Wednesday. If nothing obvious flags up he'll have to go back to the hospital for further tests. Apparently a slow recovery is not a concern but to be getting better and then to get worse is a concern.

I spent the morning getting everything out of the car and then cancelling the different elements of the holiday - three different destinations. I just hope the insurance claim goes smoothly.



It's not been a great day.



The little guava tree/shrub came from a plant fair some years ago, from the same man who sold us the pomegranate tree. This is the first time the guava tree has flowered.