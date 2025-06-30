Previous
Guava Flowers by susiemc
Photo 2373

Guava Flowers

Our Holiday is Cancelled 😢

Chris woke me at 6.00 am to tell me we had to cancel the holiday because he's not well enough to go! That wasn't a great start to the day. He seems to be getting worse not better. He managed to get an appointment with the GP first thing this morning. The GP took bloods and the results will be back on Wednesday. If nothing obvious flags up he'll have to go back to the hospital for further tests. Apparently a slow recovery is not a concern but to be getting better and then to get worse is a concern.
I spent the morning getting everything out of the car and then cancelling the different elements of the holiday - three different destinations. I just hope the insurance claim goes smoothly.

It's not been a great day.

The little guava tree/shrub came from a plant fair some years ago, from the same man who sold us the pomegranate tree. This is the first time the guava tree has flowered.
30th June 2025 30th Jun 25

Sue Cooper

ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
650% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Susan Klassen ace
Those are sure pretty flowers. So sorry your holiday is cancelled. Prayers for healing and recovery for Chris.
June 30th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a beautiful little tree - such glossy leaves and beautiful little flower ! Ooh Sue , what a catastrophe, Chris is again not well !!.So sorry and it must be worrying for you both. - hope it is only a glitch and all will be well again soon. But the cancelling re the booked holiday - must be such a disappointment and .work in all the cancellations - hope the insurance claim will not be a problem !
June 30th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact