1st July Garden Snapshot by susiemc
Photo 2374

1st July Garden Snapshot

I took all these photos and made the collage a couple of days ago, the day before we were supposed to be going away on holiday. If I'd taken more today the collage wouldn't have been much different.
1st July 2025 1st Jul 25

Sue Cooper

October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
Michelle
Beautiful collage, I hope Chris has started to feel better today
July 1st, 2025  
