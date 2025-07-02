Kids Having Fun

I was hoping to be posting pictures of lovely places I've never been to before for the next couple of weeks but it wasn't to be. However, I realise I'm very lucky to have this canal on my doorstep and a good friend to walk with. Nicola and I went for a lovely walk with Tilly today.



Thank you all of you for your concern about Chris and your get well wishes.

He is feeling better after talking to the doctor today. The blood tests show that there's no infection. Apparently the ruptured appendix and the subsequent surgery were more serious than we'd realised and recovery will be slow. Chris has been told to lower is expectations and not to push himself. I'm feeling much better about everything, including having to cancel the holiday and I'm much more sympathetic.