Kids Having Fun by susiemc
Kids Having Fun

I was hoping to be posting pictures of lovely places I've never been to before for the next couple of weeks but it wasn't to be. However, I realise I'm very lucky to have this canal on my doorstep and a good friend to walk with. Nicola and I went for a lovely walk with Tilly today.

Thank you all of you for your concern about Chris and your get well wishes.
He is feeling better after talking to the doctor today. The blood tests show that there's no infection. Apparently the ruptured appendix and the subsequent surgery were more serious than we'd realised and recovery will be slow. Chris has been told to lower is expectations and not to push himself. I'm feeling much better about everything, including having to cancel the holiday and I'm much more sympathetic.
Joanne Diochon ace
I love this looking out from the shadows into the sunlit area.
Glad to hear Chris is still on the mend, even if a little slower than hoped. My husband is just out of the hospital too, after having another kidney stone removed, and he too is finding he is very tired and taking longer to recover than he hoped. He has a history of producing kidney stones but, the older he gets, the slower the recovery process seems to be ( and maybe the less the patience he has for it).
July 2nd, 2025  
Pat Knowles ace
A burst appendix is very serious…..he could have has sepsis! It can kill you in times gone past so don’t underestimate how long it will take for Chris to feel anywhere near what he was before. A good break at the latter end of the year…..a quiet lolling one at that!
Love this view of the kids on their canoes ……I’m guessing someone was supervising!
July 2nd, 2025  
Heather ace
Dear Sue- thank you for the update on Chris, and on you! What a relief that there is no infection! So- just a slow process of healing, but things are moving in the right direction, so that's very good news! I'm glad you are feeling better about everything (but, for sure, this has been a major adjustment to your plans) and I'm glad you have your good friend Nicola (and her lovely Tilly) to walk and talk with. And you got a super capture from your walk today! I love the view of the kids in the canoes through the arch of the bridge! Lovely light and reflections on the water too! Fav (Big cyber-hug to you and Chris! You have both been through a lot!)
July 2nd, 2025  
Michelle
Good news to hear that Chris has no infection, you'll both have to spend lots of time in the garden drinking wine with your feet up!
July 2nd, 2025  
