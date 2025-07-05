Previous
Next
Jake Enjoying the Hot Weather by susiemc
Photo 2378

Jake Enjoying the Hot Weather

After posting a photo of my youngest granddaughter, Hettie, I thought I'd better post one of my youngest grandson.
It's hard to believe that Jake is almost 3! We're going to stay with his family at the end of August.
5th July 2025 5th Jul 25

Sue Cooper

ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
652% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact