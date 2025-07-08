Sign up
Photo 2380
Happy Birthday Chris
This wasn't quite the birthday Chris was hoping for but he did enjoy the day. He's feeling much better and was able to enjoy a visit to some gardens nearby.
8th July 2025
Sue Cooper
ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Album
2019 Album 1 Year 7-8
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
8th July 2025 6:01pm
Tags
family
,
birthday
,
chris
,
husband
Lesley
ace
Cheers Chris 🥂
July 8th, 2025
Pat Knowles
ace
Well he’s smiling so that’s good. Enjoying a glass too….glad he had a good day!
July 8th, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
Happy Birthday to Chris. Nice to see him much improved.
July 8th, 2025
