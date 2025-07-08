Previous
Happy Birthday Chris by susiemc
Photo 2380

Happy Birthday Chris

This wasn't quite the birthday Chris was hoping for but he did enjoy the day. He's feeling much better and was able to enjoy a visit to some gardens nearby.
8th July 2025 8th Jul 25

Sue Cooper

ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
652% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Lesley ace
Cheers Chris 🥂
July 8th, 2025  
Pat Knowles ace
Well he’s smiling so that’s good. Enjoying a glass too….glad he had a good day!
July 8th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
Happy Birthday to Chris. Nice to see him much improved.
July 8th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact