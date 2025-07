A Celebratory Lunch

Martha became a fully qualified GP 2 years ago and when she qualified the practice where she'd been doing her training offered her a 2 year contract. Yesterday she had a very successful appraisal, she was offered a permanent contract with a decent pay rise and she was told how much her hard work is appreciated.

Needless to say we're very proud of her, especially as she's battled with epilepsy since her first year at medical school.

She and Rosie went out for a steak lunch to celebrate.