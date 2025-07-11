Sign up
Previous
Photo 2384
Echinacea at 30 Degrees Centigrade
We had another outing today, to some gardens nearby that we've never been to before as they're not often open. It was extremely hot and everything was desperate for rain but the gardens were very lovely nevertheless.
11th July 2025
11th Jul 25
Sue Cooper
ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
Views
3
Album
2019 Album 1 Year 7-8
Camera
DMC-FZ200
Taken
11th July 2025 11:24am
Sizes
Privacy
Tags
flowers
,
gardens
,
echinacea
,
herefordshire
,
rhodds farm
