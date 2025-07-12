Previous
More Shots from Yesterday by susiemc
Photo 2385

More Shots from Yesterday

It's not obvious from these photos but we did manage to find some bits of shade (@gardencat and @365projectorgheatherb) and there was a woodland walk which was all in the shade.

It's been even hotter today. Yesterday afternoon the thermometer read 32 C in the shade, today it was 33 C . I dread to think what it was in the sun. It's significantly cooler in the house so we haven't been outside much since this morning when it was very pleasant.

I think my squash and tomatoes are loving the heat but they're constantly asking for water. We're watering the veg and pots regularly but the rest of the garden is just having to cope. We have heavy clay soil so hopefully there's moisture not too far down.
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely collage
July 12th, 2025  
Rosie Kind ace
Great collage and it definitely has been extremely hot today
July 12th, 2025  
