Previous
Photo 2387
Pomegranate Flowers and Buds
I think the little pomegranate tree is enjoying the hot weather, there are more flowers than ever this year.
14th July 2025
14th Jul 25
1
0
Sue Cooper
ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
6428
photos
67
followers
42
following
653% complete
2380
2381
2382
2383
2384
2385
2386
2387
2022
2023
2382
2383
2384
2385
2386
2387
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
2019 Album 1 Year 7-8
Camera
DMC-FZ200
Taken
14th July 2025 3:01pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
flowers
,
garden
,
pomegranate
Pat Knowles
ace
I have never seen a pomegranate tree before. It’s pretty!
July 14th, 2025
