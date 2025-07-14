Previous
Pomegranate Flowers and Buds by susiemc
Pomegranate Flowers and Buds

I think the little pomegranate tree is enjoying the hot weather, there are more flowers than ever this year.
14th July 2025 14th Jul 25

Sue Cooper

@susiemc
Pat Knowles ace
I have never seen a pomegranate tree before. It’s pretty!
July 14th, 2025  
