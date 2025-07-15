Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2388
It Finally Rained!
It was so lovely to go outside this morning after it had rained in the night. It was cool and refreshing and all the plants were very appreciative.
This rose is a David Austin hybrid tea called Valencia
15th July 2025
15th Jul 25
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Sue Cooper
ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
6429
photos
67
followers
42
following
654% complete
View this month »
2381
2382
2383
2384
2385
2386
2387
2388
Latest from all albums
2023
2382
2383
2384
2385
2386
2387
2388
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
2019 Album 1 Year 7-8
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
15th July 2025 7:24am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
,
rose
,
garden
,
valencia
,
david austin
,
hybrid tea
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Ooh yes! It was lovely, we had a couple of hours of fine steady rain this morning and a sunny breezy afternoon, Such a lovely and refreshing shot - gorgeous ! fav
July 15th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close