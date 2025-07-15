Previous
It Finally Rained! by susiemc
Photo 2388

It Finally Rained!

It was so lovely to go outside this morning after it had rained in the night. It was cool and refreshing and all the plants were very appreciative.
This rose is a David Austin hybrid tea called Valencia
15th July 2025 15th Jul 25

Sue Cooper

@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
Beryl Lloyd ace
Ooh yes! It was lovely, we had a couple of hours of fine steady rain this morning and a sunny breezy afternoon, Such a lovely and refreshing shot - gorgeous ! fav
July 15th, 2025  
