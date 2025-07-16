Sign up
Previous
Photo 2389
Look Who's Back
Today we met Christopher halfway between our house and their's, had lunch together and then we brought Reggie home. He's staying with us for a month.
Here he is in his special place on the sofa right beside me and he seems very content.
16th July 2025
16th Jul 25
2
1
Sue Cooper
ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
6430
photos
68
followers
42
following
654% complete
2382
2383
2384
2385
2386
2387
2388
2389
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
2019 Album 1 Year 7-8
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
16th July 2025 6:39pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
dog
,
family
,
reggie
Heather
ace
Reggie looks right at home, Sue! He is such a cutie! I am sure he will have lots of adventures with you over the month! Fav
July 16th, 2025
Pat Knowles
ace
Reggie looks completely at home! I know you love having him but Freddie’s owners are so lucky to have you. It’s a lifeline to have somewhere to leave your beloved dog while away for whatever reason. Don’t underestimate your worth. That’s what I tell my daughter when we have Connie!
July 16th, 2025
