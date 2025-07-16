Previous
Look Who's Back by susiemc
Look Who's Back

Today we met Christopher halfway between our house and their's, had lunch together and then we brought Reggie home. He's staying with us for a month.
Here he is in his special place on the sofa right beside me and he seems very content.
Sue Cooper

Heather ace
Reggie looks right at home, Sue! He is such a cutie! I am sure he will have lots of adventures with you over the month! Fav
July 16th, 2025  
Pat Knowles ace
Reggie looks completely at home! I know you love having him but Freddie’s owners are so lucky to have you. It’s a lifeline to have somewhere to leave your beloved dog while away for whatever reason. Don’t underestimate your worth. That’s what I tell my daughter when we have Connie!
July 16th, 2025  
