My Fabulous Agapanthus

I just love them. There's been the odd flower so far but now they're all coming out.



These are all in pots and they went in the summer house for the winter. There are some planted in the ground and the flowers of those haven't opened yet. I think they're different kinds but it's Chris who knows all about that sort of thing. I just enjoy them.

I do envy my friends on the other side of the world where agapanthus grow so easily and without any fuss.