The Veg are Taking Over

This is the front of the house 🤦‍♀️. Everything is growing like crazy with the warm weather and all the watering I've been doing. The tomatoes have grown almost to the top of the kitchen window. I've just picked the 40th courgette and there are many more to come. We've eaten them in so many different ways, courgette and chickpea curry (and there's a batch in the freezer), courgette and tomato pasta bake (and there's one in the freezer), grated raw in salads, grated in creamy courgette lasagne and sautéed with mushrooms, and I have lots more recipes. I've also given quite a few away to the friends who haven't got a glut themselves.

The cucumbers, beans and more squash and courgettes are in raised beds behind the garage. We've had a few servings of beans so far (and there are some in the freezer) and 3 cucumbers.

The front of the house is a good place for tomatoes, courgettes, butternut squash and acorn squash because it's south facing so it gets sun all day. It's where Chris grows daffodils and tulips in the spring.



I didn't intend to grow so many plants but all the seeds germinated and I didn't want to throw healthy plants away. Fortunately we both love veg.