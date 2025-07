The Back Garden

Many things in the garden have really suffered in the intense heat but when I took this photo yesterday I thought it didn't look too bad.



In the foreground, surrounded by orange marigolds is a little viburnum which Chris bought for me when it was my birthday. The garden is completely full so whenever we buy a new plant now Chris has to dig up a bit more of the lawn 😂. The lawns have become grassy paths between flower beds. I think lawns are very overrated 😂😂.