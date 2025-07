Courgette(Zucchini), Tomato and Chick Pea Curry

.........with a few lentils to thicken it.

The courgettes and tomatoes (last year's) are home grown.

Half for tonight's supper and half to go in the freezer.

Chris doesn't like to go for too long without meat but although I'm not a vegetarian I eat very little meat and would happily eat this kind of meal every day.