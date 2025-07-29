Sign up
Photo 2402
Red Lobelia........
.......with the pond and some yellow lilies behind.
29th July 2025
29th Jul 25
Sue Cooper
ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
2019 Album 1 Year 7-8
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
27th July 2025 5:24pm
red
,
yellow
,
flowers
,
garden
,
pond
,
lilies
,
lobelia
Carole Sandford
ace
So bright & pretty.
July 29th, 2025
Michelle
Beautiful bright colours
July 29th, 2025
Pat Knowles
ace
That was a good choice to plant that lovely red lobelia there. Looks quite different from the more common one.
July 29th, 2025
