Red Lobelia........ by susiemc
Photo 2402

Red Lobelia........

.......with the pond and some yellow lilies behind.
29th July 2025 29th Jul 25

Sue Cooper

October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
Carole Sandford ace
So bright & pretty.
July 29th, 2025  
Michelle
Beautiful bright colours
July 29th, 2025  
Pat Knowles ace
That was a good choice to plant that lovely red lobelia there. Looks quite different from the more common one.
July 29th, 2025  
