Courgette (Zucchini), Tomato and Pesto Pasta Bake by susiemc
Courgette (Zucchini), Tomato and Pesto Pasta Bake

Another delicious courgette (zucchini) recipe.
This is tomight's supper, half will go in the freezer.
30th July 2025 30th Jul 25

Sue Cooper

ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
Michelle
That looks like another delicious dish!
July 30th, 2025  
Pat Knowles ace
It looks delicious! It’s a great feeling to have made something like that for your evening meal & more in the freezer for another day!
July 30th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
Looks very appetising!
July 30th, 2025  
Heather ace
That looks so good, Sue! And how wonderful to have another meal ready in the freezer!
July 30th, 2025  
