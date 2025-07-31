Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2404
Two Years On
Do you remember the little agapanthus I rescued in June 2023? It was all by itself outside a greengrocer's shop in the village where Martha and Rosie live. It was almost time for the shop to close. It cost £2.00.
https://365project.org/susiemc/album-1-year-5/2023-06-27
The following year it did really well
https://365project.org/susiemc/album-1-year-5/2024-09-07
This year it's done even better. I'm so pleased with it.
All our other agapanthus cost considerably more than £2.00 but this little one is definitely up there with the rest.
31st July 2025
31st Jul 25
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Sue Cooper
ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
6447
photos
69
followers
43
following
658% complete
View this month »
2397
2398
2399
2400
2401
2402
2403
2404
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
2019 Album 1 Year 7-8
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
29th July 2025 4:41pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
plant
,
blue
,
flower
,
garden
,
agapanthus
Michelle
So pretty, you must have green fingers!
July 31st, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close