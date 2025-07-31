Two Years On

Do you remember the little agapanthus I rescued in June 2023? It was all by itself outside a greengrocer's shop in the village where Martha and Rosie live. It was almost time for the shop to close. It cost £2.00.The following year it did really wellThis year it's done even better. I'm so pleased with it.All our other agapanthus cost considerably more than £2.00 but this little one is definitely up there with the rest.