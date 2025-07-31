Previous
Two Years On by susiemc
Two Years On

Do you remember the little agapanthus I rescued in June 2023? It was all by itself outside a greengrocer's shop in the village where Martha and Rosie live. It was almost time for the shop to close. It cost £2.00.
https://365project.org/susiemc/album-1-year-5/2023-06-27
The following year it did really well
https://365project.org/susiemc/album-1-year-5/2024-09-07
This year it's done even better. I'm so pleased with it.
All our other agapanthus cost considerably more than £2.00 but this little one is definitely up there with the rest.
Michelle
So pretty, you must have green fingers!
July 31st, 2025  
