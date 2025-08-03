Previous
Spider Flowers (for Heather @365projectorgheatherb ) by susiemc
Photo 2407

Spider Flowers (for Heather @365projectorgheatherb )

About 10 days ago I visited Brobury Gardens with friends and I saw these spider flowers. I'd never heard of them or seen them before but then Heather @365projectorgheatherb posted a photo of some on that very day. What a coincidence!! I didn't take a photo with a view to posting it on here, it was so that I could show Chris and suggest we got some for the garden next year but then I thought I'd post it for Heather. There was a lovely paler pink one but I couldn't get them all on the same photo.
It seems they're annuals and you have to grow them from seed, I'm not sure I'll be able to persuade Chris to do that but I'll try. They're actually really big plants so I don't know where we would put them 😬.
3rd August 2025 3rd Aug 25

Sue Cooper

ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
659% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

julia ace
I often grow them.. Cleome's is what we know them as and come in several pink and white tones.. they do have a price which can catch you out at times..
August 3rd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact