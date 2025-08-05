Sign up
Photo 2409
My Helper
We've had visitors, hence my absence. This is Hettie with the produce we'd just harvested.
They've gone now and I'm in recovery (it was exhausting!) but I have a few photos to post.
5th August 2025
5th Aug 25
0
0
Sue Cooper
ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
6455
photos
69
followers
43
following
660% complete
2404
2405
2406
2407
2408
2409
2410
2411
2405
2026
2406
2407
2408
2409
2410
2411
Views
2
Album
2019 Album 1 Year 7-8
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
5th August 2025 5:09pm
Tags
family
,
vegetables
,
garden
,
granddaughter
,
harvest
,
hettie
