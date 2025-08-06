Hettie with her Parents, Niki and Gordon

We had a lovely day out at Berrington Hall and Park, a National Trust property near Leominster. Reggie was with us, having a great time, but we all know uncooperative he is when it's time for a photo.



Charlotte and Freya weren't with them this time. I was sorry not to see them but three extra people are a lot easier than five. We will be seeing them at the end of the month.