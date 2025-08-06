Previous
Next
Hettie with her Parents, Niki and Gordon by susiemc
Photo 2410

Hettie with her Parents, Niki and Gordon

We had a lovely day out at Berrington Hall and Park, a National Trust property near Leominster. Reggie was with us, having a great time, but we all know uncooperative he is when it's time for a photo.

Charlotte and Freya weren't with them this time. I was sorry not to see them but three extra people are a lot easier than five. We will be seeing them at the end of the month.
6th August 2025 6th Aug 25

Sue Cooper

ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
660% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact