Photo 2412
Hettie and The Gruffalo
We had a lovely walk in the Gruffalo Woods. Hettie managed to find all the characters.
8th August 2025
8th Aug 25
1
0
Sue Cooper
ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
6457
photos
69
followers
43
following
661% complete
2406
2407
2408
2409
2410
2411
2412
2413
3
1
2019 Album 1 Year 7-8
iPhone 15 Pro Max
6th August 2025 1:58pm
family
,
granddaughter
,
hereford
,
hettie
,
queenswood park
,
the gruffalo
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Lovely day for Hettie
August 10th, 2025
