A Late Bonus by susiemc
Photo 2414

A Late Bonus

This is a new clematis - Daniel Deronda - which I bought earlier this year and when it flowered it was spectacular. I didn't expect to see any more flowers this year so this is a real bonus.
10th August 2025 10th Aug 25

Sue Cooper

@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
~*~ Jo ~*~
Beautiful colour
August 11th, 2025  
Carole Sandford
It’s a super colour!
August 11th, 2025  
Joanne Diochon
Lovely colour and nice crisp capture of the centre.
August 11th, 2025  
Pat Knowles
A beauty & it looks large!
August 11th, 2025  
