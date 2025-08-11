Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2415
A Beautiful Gift
When Niki, Gordon and Hettie arrived last week they gave me these beautiful flowers. I waited until they had opened out before I took a photo and they're still looking lovely a week on.
11th August 2025
11th Aug 25
4
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Sue Cooper
ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
6459
photos
69
followers
43
following
661% complete
View this month »
2408
2409
2410
2411
2412
2413
2414
2415
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
4
Album
2019 Album 1 Year 7-8
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
10th August 2025 3:23pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
,
gift
,
bouquet
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Lovely thoughful gift
August 11th, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
A lovely gift!
August 11th, 2025
Michelle
Beautiful flowers
August 11th, 2025
Pat Knowles
ace
A lovely mixture of blooms!
August 11th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close