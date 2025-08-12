Sign up
Previous
Photo 2416
The Best Part of a Very Hot Day
33 degrees centigrade today. It was hot!
12th August 2025
12th Aug 25
1
1
Sue Cooper
ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
6460
photos
69
followers
43
following
661% complete
View this month »
2409
2410
2411
2412
2413
2414
2415
2416
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
2019 Album 1 Year 7-8
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
12th August 2025 6:25pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dog
,
family
,
garden
,
chris
,
husband
,
reggie
Beryl Lloyd
ace
How lovely - both so happy in each others company ! fav
August 12th, 2025
