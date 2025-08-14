Previous
Hydrangea Paniculata - Wim's Red by susiemc
Hydrangea Paniculata - Wim's Red

This hydrangea has done particularly well this year despite the hot, dry weather. The flowers are huge. They start of white then they slowly turn pink and eventually end up dark red. I particularly like this in between stage.
14th August 2025 14th Aug 25

Sue Cooper

Joanne Diochon ace
That is beautiful and especially appreciated this year when so many plants seem to be struggling with the heat.
August 15th, 2025  
