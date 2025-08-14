Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2417
Hydrangea Paniculata - Wim's Red
This hydrangea has done particularly well this year despite the hot, dry weather. The flowers are huge. They start of white then they slowly turn pink and eventually end up dark red. I particularly like this in between stage.
14th August 2025
14th Aug 25
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Sue Cooper
ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
6461
photos
69
followers
43
following
662% complete
View this month »
2410
2411
2412
2413
2414
2415
2416
2417
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
2019 Album 1 Year 7-8
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
14th August 2025 9:01am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
plant
,
flower
,
garden
,
shrub
,
hydrangea
Joanne Diochon
ace
That is beautiful and especially appreciated this year when so many plants seem to be struggling with the heat.
August 15th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close