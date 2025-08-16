Previous
Reggie with his Family by susiemc
Photo 2419

Reggie with his Family

Reggie's family, Christopher, Joanne, Finley and Niamh are back from their holidays. They came to collect him and stayed for a few days.
We all went for a lovely walk along the canal.
Sue Cooper

