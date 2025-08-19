Previous
Goodbye Reggie by susiemc
Goodbye Reggie

Reggie's gone home now after staying with us for a month. We've enjoyed having him and he'll be back in February when his family go on a skiing holiday
19th August 2025 19th Aug 25

Sue Cooper


@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
Lis Lapthorn
What a sweet little fellow. Bet you love having him.
August 20th, 2025  
Joanne Diochon
I always enjoy seeing him again, in pictures, when the little rascal visits with you.
August 20th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd
Aaw bless - so lovable ,
August 20th, 2025  
