The View from my Friend's Garden

My friend Jenny lives in the middle of nowhere, well actually it's only 15 minutes from Brecon but that's 15 minutes of narrow lanes with very few passing places. Jenny is one of our U3A Travel Team (the one who has no internet, computer, smartphone etc.) Today we all went to her house (6 of us including Jenny) for coffee and cake and to discuss outings for 2026. This is the view from Jenny's garden. The mountains (hills really) in the distance are The Brecon Beacons. The lavender in the foreground was full of bees and butterflies.