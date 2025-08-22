Previous
Campsis by susiemc
Photo 2426

Campsis

This amazing plant is in our front porch. The flowers are all facing the house and not out into the garden which is unusual
22nd August 2025 22nd Aug 25

Sue Cooper

ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
664% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Pat Knowles ace
They are showing you the gardeners how beautiful they are…….
August 22nd, 2025  
Judith Johnson ace
Glorious. I've tried growing this, but no success
August 22nd, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
It’s very pretty!
August 22nd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact