Another Confused Plant

This amaryllis isn't supposed to be flowering now 🤦‍♀️. It shouldn't even have started sending up leaves, let alone a flower. All my amaryllis are in a corner by the compost bin which is where we put them for the summer when they've finished flowering and they stay there until there's a chance of frost which hopefully won't be for a while yet (It's still summer!) Luckily Christopher found it last weekend when he was playing hide and seek with Finley and Niamh.



Tomorrow we're going to visit Martha, Rosie and Jake for a few days so I might not manage to post or comment until we get back.