Another Confused Plant by susiemc
Another Confused Plant

This amaryllis isn't supposed to be flowering now 🤦‍♀️. It shouldn't even have started sending up leaves, let alone a flower. All my amaryllis are in a corner by the compost bin which is where we put them for the summer when they've finished flowering and they stay there until there's a chance of frost which hopefully won't be for a while yet (It's still summer!) Luckily Christopher found it last weekend when he was playing hide and seek with Finley and Niamh.

Tomorrow we're going to visit Martha, Rosie and Jake for a few days so I might not manage to post or comment until we get back.
@susiemc
Michelle
How strange, but then some of the plants in my garden are definitely confused!
August 23rd, 2025  
Josie Gilbert ace
With a bit of luck it will flower now and then again in the winter!
August 23rd, 2025  
Sue Cooper ace
@josiegilbert That would be a bonus.
August 23rd, 2025  
Judith Johnson ace
It's going to be an unexpected surprise. I brought some back from Holland recently, and they told me they can flower more than once a year
August 23rd, 2025  
xbm ace
Ours outside have got leaves,but no flowers…..yet 😉
August 23rd, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
Ooh it is a bit confused ! Strange times!
August 23rd, 2025  
Pat Knowles ace
A second coming! All nature is confused but enjoy it while it’s flowering.
August 23rd, 2025  
