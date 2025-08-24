Previous
My Gift to Martha and Rosie by susiemc
Photo 2428

My Gift to Martha and Rosie

We've just been to stay with Martha, Rosie and Jake for a few days and I gave them this tray of home grown veg.
Chris was relieved to see some courgettes being given away 😂. I picked the 100th one today.
24th August 2025 24th Aug 25

Sue Cooper

xbm ace
Excellent
August 28th, 2025  
Judith Johnson ace
You've done well, these look amazing. My husband would feel the same way about the courgettes!
August 28th, 2025  
Joanne Diochon ace
A lovely basket of fresh produce. We used to call it the curse of the zucchini. . . when they produce they really produce, and there were jokes about people surreptitiously leaving zucchini on other peoples' front porches at night just to get rid of them.
August 28th, 2025  
Michelle
Such a lovely array of healthy colours
August 28th, 2025  
