Photo 2428
My Gift to Martha and Rosie
We've just been to stay with Martha, Rosie and Jake for a few days and I gave them this tray of home grown veg.
Chris was relieved to see some courgettes being given away 😂. I picked the 100th one today.
24th August 2025
24th Aug 25
Sue Cooper
ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
6474
photos
69
followers
43
following
665% complete
Views
6
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
2019 Album 1 Year 7-8
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
24th August 2025 4:13pm
Tags
vegetables
,
gift
,
cucumbers
,
courgettes
,
tomatoes.
xbm
ace
Excellent
August 28th, 2025
Judith Johnson
ace
You've done well, these look amazing. My husband would feel the same way about the courgettes!
August 28th, 2025
Joanne Diochon
ace
A lovely basket of fresh produce. We used to call it the curse of the zucchini. . . when they produce they really produce, and there were jokes about people surreptitiously leaving zucchini on other peoples' front porches at night just to get rid of them.
August 28th, 2025
Michelle
Such a lovely array of healthy colours
August 28th, 2025
