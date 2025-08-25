Previous
Next
Some of my Family - Chris, Jake, Martha, Rosie, Paul and Rocco by susiemc
Photo 2429

Some of my Family - Chris, Jake, Martha, Rosie, Paul and Rocco

We spent the Bank Holiday Monday with Paul, my oldest son, and his dog Rocco. Unfortunately Paul's family, Violaine, Emily and Oscar (and Kaya, their other dog) were in Austria with their other Grannie so we didn't get to see them.
We went to Sheffield Park, a National Trust Park not far from Martha's house. We went for a long walk through the woods which was lovely and cool because it was a very hot day.
Rocco is a big dog and he looks very scary but he's very friendly.
25th August 2025 25th Aug 25

Sue Cooper

ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
665% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact