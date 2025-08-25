Some of my Family - Chris, Jake, Martha, Rosie, Paul and Rocco

We spent the Bank Holiday Monday with Paul, my oldest son, and his dog Rocco. Unfortunately Paul's family, Violaine, Emily and Oscar (and Kaya, their other dog) were in Austria with their other Grannie so we didn't get to see them.

We went to Sheffield Park, a National Trust Park not far from Martha's house. We went for a long walk through the woods which was lovely and cool because it was a very hot day.

Rocco is a big dog and he looks very scary but he's very friendly.