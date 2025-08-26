Sign up
Previous
Photo 2430
Jake not being scared of Rocco
Rocco is a big dog and he looks scary but in fact he's very friendly. Jake isn't really used to dogs but he wasn't at all scared of Rocco.
26th August 2025
26th Aug 25
2
0
Sue Cooper
ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
6474
photos
69
followers
43
following
665% complete
View this month »
2423
2424
2425
2426
2427
2428
2429
2430
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
2019 Album 1 Year 7-8
Camera
DMC-FZ200
Taken
25th August 2025 1:10pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dog
,
jake
,
sussex
,
grandson
,
rocco
,
sheffield park
xbm
ace
They grow up all too fast.
August 28th, 2025
Michelle
He looks so grown up, the dog looks like it's going in for a kiss!
August 28th, 2025
