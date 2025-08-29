Previous
Mother and Daughter by susiemc
Photo 2433

Mother and Daughter

It's not difficult to get a smile out of Charlotte at the moment. She's done really well in her GCSE's so she's permanently happy. Niki always smiles.
29th August 2025 29th Aug 25

Sue Cooper

@susiemc
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a lovely capture of the two !
August 30th, 2025  
