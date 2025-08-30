Previous
Raindrops on Hibiscus by susiemc
Raindrops on Hibiscus

We've had quite a lot of rain in the last couple of days and everything looks so refreshed.
30th August 2025 30th Aug 25

Sue Cooper

@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
Beryl Lloyd ace
So good to see the rain-drops !
August 30th, 2025  
