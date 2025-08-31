Sign up
Photo 2435
Passiflora - Passion Flower
This lovely climber hasn't done brilliantly this year so I've made a point of enjoying what few flowers there were.
31st August 2025
31st Aug 25
Sue Cooper
ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
6480
photos
69
followers
44
following
2429
2430
2431
2432
2433
2434
2435
2436
Tags
flower
,
garden
,
passiflora
,
passion flower
